Railway Recruitment Board Group D Registration 2026 concludes today; Apply before deadline for 22,195 Vacancies
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online application window for Group D Recruitment 2026 today.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online application window for Group D Recruitment 2026 today, March 2, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official RRB website before 23:59 hrs.
This massive recruitment drive aims to fill 22,195 vacancies across various departments of Indian Railways.
The online registration process began on January 31, 2026 (00:00 hrs)
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
- Opening date for online application: January 31, 2026 (00:00 hrs)
- Closing date for online application: March 2, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
- Last date for application fee payment: March 4, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
- Modification window (with fee): March 5 to March 14, 2026 (23:59 hrs)
- Note: Details filled in ‘Create an Account’ and ‘Chosen Railway’ cannot be modified.
- Scribe details submission window: March 15 to March 19, 2026
Vacancy Details
A total of 22,195 Level-1 posts are available, including:
- Track Maintainer Grade IV
- Pointsman-B
- Assistant (Track Machine)
- Assistant (Bridge)
- Assistant (Signal and Telecom)
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have:
- Passed Class 10, OR
- Possess a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)
Application Fee
Candidates should note that a partial refund of the fee will be provided after appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).
- General/OBC candidates: Rs 500
- SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender candidates: Rs 250
Selection Process
The recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages:
- Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How To Apply For RRB Group D Recruitment 2026
- Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards.
- Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 link.
- Register using your name, email ID, and mobile number.
- Fill in personal and educational details.
- Upload photograph and signature.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.
