Railway Recruitment Board Group D Registration 2026 concludes today; Apply before deadline for 22,195 Vacancies

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online application window for Group D Recruitment 2026 today, March 2, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official RRB website before 23:59 hrs.

This massive recruitment drive aims to fill 22,195 vacancies across various departments of Indian Railways.

The online registration process began on January 31, 2026 (00:00 hrs)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Opening date for online application: January 31, 2026 (00:00 hrs)

Closing date for online application: March 2, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Last date for application fee payment: March 4, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Modification window (with fee): March 5 to March 14, 2026 (23:59 hrs)

Note: Details filled in ‘Create an Account’ and ‘Chosen Railway’ cannot be modified.

Scribe details submission window: March 15 to March 19, 2026

Vacancy Details

A total of 22,195 Level-1 posts are available, including:

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Pointsman-B

Assistant (Track Machine)

Assistant (Bridge)

Assistant (Signal and Telecom)

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have:

Passed Class 10, OR

Possess a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)

Application Fee

Candidates should note that a partial refund of the fee will be provided after appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

General/OBC candidates: Rs 500

SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender candidates: Rs 250

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Document Verification Medical Examination

How To Apply For RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards. Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 link. Register using your name, email ID, and mobile number. Fill in personal and educational details. Upload photograph and signature. Pay the application fee online. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Click here for further details