Railway Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 3,317 Apprentice posts, Apply Now

The West Central Railways have released a notification for the recruitment of Apprentice posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill nearly 3,317 vacancies under Apprentice posts.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment at the official website of the West Central Railway at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. before September 4.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Application start date: August 5
- Application end date: September 4
Vacancies:
- JBP division: 1262
- BPL division: 824
- KOTA division: 832
- CRWS BPL: 175
- WRS KOTA: 196
- HQ/JBP: 28
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks.
Age Limit:
- Minimum age: 15 years
- Maximum age: 24 years
Application Fee:
- General/OBC: Rs 141
- SC/ST/PwBD/Female: Rs 41
Selection Process:
- Merit-based selection
- Document verification
- Medical examination
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the West Central Railway at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in or click here
- Go to the News and Updates section and click on Act Apprentices 2024-25
- Register yourself and fill out the application using your registration ID and password
- Upload scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the West Central Railway at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.