Railway recruitment 2024: Application open for 2,424 Apprentice vacancies, Check details here

The Central Railways (CR) has announced recruitment for apprentice post under the Apprentices Act 1961. The recruitment drive is set to fill 2,424 vacancies of Apprentice posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Central Railways at rrccr.com to apply for the recruitment before August 15.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration start date: July 16

Registration end date: August 15

Education Qualification:

A candidate must have completed 10th grade (minimum 50% marks) and an ITI certificate in a notified trade.

Age Limit:

A candidate must be aged between 15 to 24 years.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 100

SC/ST/PWD/Female: Exempted from paying application fee

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on a merit list derived from marks in 10th and ITI examinations. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

How to Apply:

Visit the official RRC CR website at rrccr.com.

Find the “Apply Online” link for the RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2024.

Complete the application form with the necessary details.

Upload the required documents, including educational certificates and a recent passport-sized photograph.

Pay the application fee (if applicable)

Submit the application

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Central Railways (CR) at rrccr.com or click here.