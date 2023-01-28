Railway recruitment 2023: 7914 vacancies announced, apply now

Railway Recruitment 2023 was announced on the official website of RRB Secunderabad. The candidates can fill out the RRC recruitment application form from 30th December to 29 January 2023. Candidates who have the basic eligibility as per the RRB Bharti will be called to write the selection process. As per the official notification around 7914 vacancies have been announced for Railway Recruitment 2023. Candidates can find more details related to the RRB Class 10th pass vacancies here.

Railway Recruitment 2023 RRC Eligibility Criteria

As per the Railway recruitment, the eligibility criteria are going to be different for class 10th and class 12th. The candidates will be required to be having a certificate of ITI or SCVT or NCVT from a recognized board. Candidates who have all the eligibility will be considered for final selection under the RRB Bharti.

RRB Bharti Age Limit

The RRB Bharti age limit is going to be different for different profiles. As per the official notification, the age limit for RRC recruitment is 17 to 24 years for the unreserved category. Whereas, the same for the RRB Group D exam is 18 to 27 years for the unreserved category. The candidates who belong to the reserved category will be eligible for age relaxation as admissible by the rules of the central government.

Railway 10th Pass Vacancies

As per the Railway recruitment, the vacancies for RRB Bharti for class 10th shall be announced for all the Group D. Candidates can go through the RRC notification to know about the detailed eligibility, age limit, etc. As of now, the application form filling dates have not been announced by the board. However, the same shall be announced for lakhs of posts namely, peon, chowkidar, safari armchair, etc. Candidates who have classified ITI from a recognized institute will be eligible to fill out the Railway recruitment application form.

Railway 12th Pass Vacancies

The RRB Bharti for class 12th vacancies shall be released soon on the official notification. Candidates who have completed class 12th from a recognized board shall be allowed to write the examination. The notification is going to be announced soon for Railway recruitment soon. Candidates will be able to able to fill out the application form as soon as the same is available on the official website.

How to Apply for Railway Recruitment 2023

As per the official notification, the candidates who have passed class 10th are eligible to apply for RRB Bharti 2023. The candidates can use the steps mentioned below to complete the Railway Apprentice application form: