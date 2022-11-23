Railway Recruitment 2022: 2521 vacancies open for Apprentice posts at West Central Railway

West Central Railway is inviting applicants to fill up a total of 2521 vacant posts for apprentice jobs. Candidates willing, can apply online from WCR’s official website (wcr.indianrailways.gov.in). The last date to apply is December 17, 2022. Check all important and necessary details here:

West Central Railway recruitment eligibility:

Interested candidates should have passed 10th or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized board.

Interested candidates should also hold the National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT.

West Central Railway recruitment Age details:

The candidates applying should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

West Central Railway recruitment Selection Process:

Selection will be done based on the merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates.

The merit list will be prepared on basis of the marks obtained by the candidate in 10th class or its equivalent under 10+2 examination system along with ITI/Trademarks.

The list shall be prepared considering the trade/division/unit opted by the candidate.

West Central Railway recruitment Vacancy details:

Total: 2521 posts

JBP Division – 884

BPL Division – 614

KOTA division – 685

WRS KOTA – 160

CRWS BPL -158

HQ JBP – 20

Application Fees and Pay Scale:

The application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates. The is no Application fee for people belonging to SC/ST, People with disability, and Women applicants.

The selected candidates will be engaged as per the designated trade and will be given a stipend accordingly.

How to Apply ?