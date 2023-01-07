Railway job for 10th passed and ITI students; Online application for 1785 posts begins, apply now

Candidates who have completed their 10th standard or done ITI have a great opportunity to get Railway job as the South Eastern Railway has invited online applications to fill up a total of 1785 vacant posts.

As per the notification issued on the official RRCSER (Railway Recruitment Cell South Eastern Railway) website, the online application for the Act Apprentice posts has started from January 3. It will continue till February 2, 2023.

The 1785 posts include Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Welder (G&E), Mechanic (Diesel), Machinist, Painter (G) and Refrigerator & AC Mechanic.

Railway Act Apprentice job vacancy details:

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Important dates:

Date for release of notification: December 27, 2022

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 3, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: February 2, 2023

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Eligibility:

Candidate applying should have completed matriculation (10th Class) from a recognized institute with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate

Candidate should hold an ITI pass certificate, granted by NCVT/SCVT.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment Age limit:

Minimum age for applying: 15 years of age

Maximum age for applying: 24 years of age

Upper age limit relaxation is to be considered for candidates SC/ST, OBC, or Physically handicapped candidates

5 years age relaxation for SC/ST candidates

3 years age relaxation for OBC candidates

10 years age relaxation for Physically handicapped candidates

Application Fee:

Candidates will have to pay an application fees (non-refundable) of Rs 100. However, the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates can apply for the Railway job free of cost.

Important links: