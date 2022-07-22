RAC DRDO recruitment 2022 direct appointment for 630 vacancies underway, salary will be upto Rs 56000

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications from graduate engineers and post graduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination and are likely to get final/provisional degree before the closing date through RAC website (https://rac.gov.in) for recruitment to the posts of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories.

Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs 88,000/- p.m. at the present metro city rate.

Number of Vacancies:

630

Name of the Post:

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO: 579

Scientist ‘B’ in DST: 08

Scientist / Engineer ‘B’ in ADA: 43

DRDO recruitment age limit:

DRDO: 29 years for UR / EWS, 31 years for OBC (NCL) and 33 years for SC / ST.

DST: 35 years for UR / EWS, 38 years for OBC (NCL) and 40 years for SC / ST.

ADA: 30 years for UR / EWS, 33 years for OBC (NCL) and 35 years for SC / ST.

Application fee & mode of payment:

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a nonrefundable non-transferable application fee of Rs100/- (Rs One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

RAC Scientist B Recruitment Salary:

Level 10 (7th CPC) Of the Pay Matrix Rs 56000. Total Emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs 88,000 per month at the present metro city rate.

RAC scientist recruitment eligibility criteria:

At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (B.E. / B.Tech) in relevant engineering discipline (or) Master’s Degree in relevant science subject from a recognized university or equivalent.

How to apply for RAC Scientist B vacancy?

The interested and eligible candidates are required to register online at the RAC (Recruitment Assessment Central) website @ rac.gov.in on before July 29 up to 5 PM.

Click here to read the official notification of RAC scientist recruitment 2022.

Click here to apply online for RAC Scientist B vacancy.

Click here to visit the official website of the Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC).