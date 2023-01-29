PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application for 1317 posts open now

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has begun the application process for the post of Firemen and Driver/ Operator. Candidates can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The application process will end on February 28 at 5 pm.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The PSSSB recruitment drive is being held to fill 1317 positions, including 326 Driver/Operator and 991 Fireman positions.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates in the general category must pay a fee of ₹1000, while those in the PwD category should pay a fee of ₹500. SC/ST/EWS category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs250. The Ex-Servicemen & Dependents should pay ₹200.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria:

Between 18-37 years on January 1, 2023

Those applying for fireman should have cleared Class 10 (Matriculation) or equivalent

Driver/Operator- Applicant should have passed Class 8, and have HMV license of 5 years

PSSSB recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “CLICK HERE to apply for Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023)”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout.

Click here for the official notification.