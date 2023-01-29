PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application for 1317 posts open now

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has begun the application process for the post of Firemen and Driver/ Operator. Candidates can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The application process will end on February 28 at 5 pm.
PSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: The PSSSB recruitment drive is being held to fill 1317 positions, including 326 Driver/Operator and 991 Fireman positions.
PSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates in the general category must pay a fee of ₹1000, while those in the PwD category should pay a fee of ₹500. SC/ST/EWS category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs250. The Ex-Servicemen & Dependents should pay ₹200.
PSSSB recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria:
- Between 18-37 years on January 1, 2023
- Those applying for fireman should have cleared Class 10 (Matriculation) or equivalent
- Driver/Operator- Applicant should have passed Class 8, and have HMV license of 5 years
PSSSB recruitment 2023: How to apply
- Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the “CLICK HERE to apply for Advertisement No. 01 of 2023 for the recruitment of Fireman 991 posts and Drivers/Operator 326 posts (Last Date is 28.02.2023)”
- Register and proceed with the application
- Upload the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout.
Click here for the official notification.