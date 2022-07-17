PowerGrid Apprenticeship Recruitment 2022: Over 1100 vacancies available, Apply now

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PowerGrid) has invited online applications for recruitment of eligible candidates for Apprentice posts in various trades for various POWERGRID Regions / Establishments. The online registration process for Powergrid Apprenticeship Recruitment 2022 will commence from 7th July 2022 to 31st July 2022.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: July 7, 2022

Last date of application: July 31, 2022

PowerGrid Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Apprentices- 1103 posts

Karnataka Region – 28, Tamil Nadu Region – 62, Kerala Region – 22, Andhra Pradesh – 42, Telangana Region – 32, Madhya Pradesh Region – 56, Gujarat Region – 53, Maharashtra Region – 58, Chhattisgarh Region – 42, Odisha – 47, Arunachal Pradesh Region – 30, Assam Region – 50, West Bengal Region – 63, Sikkim Region – 08, Bihar Region – 54, Jharkhand Region – 20, Uttar Pradesh Region – 90, Uttarakhand Region – 05, Jammu & Kashmir Region – 25, Haryana Region – 13, Punjab Region – 22, Himachal Pradesh Region – 15, Chandigarh Region – 02, Ladakh Region – 75, Delhi Region – 12, Haryana Region – 56, Uttar Pradesh Region NR-I – 18, Rajasthan Region NR-I – 43, Uttarakhand Region NR-I – 13, Haryana Corporate Center – 47.

PowerGrid Apprentice Trades

ITI – Electrician

Diploma (Electrical)

Diploma (Civil)

Graduate (Electrical)

Graduate (Civil)

Graduate (Electronics/ Telecom)

Graduate (Computer Science)

HR Executive

CSR Executive

Secretarial Assistant

PowerGrid Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Salary

ITI: Rs 11000/- per month

Diploma: Rs 12000/- per month

Graduate: Rs 15000/- per month

Executive: Rs 15000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Electrician – ITI in Electrician (Full Time course) Diploma(Electrical) – Full Time (3 years course) Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma (Civil) – Full Time (3 years course) Diploma in Civil Engineering

Graduate(Electrical) – Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering

Graduate (Civil) – Full Time (4 years course) -B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil Engineering

HR Executive – MBA (HR) /Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full time Course).

CSR Executive – 02 Years Full time Master in Social Work(MSW) or Rural Development/ Management or equivalent.

Graduate (Computer Science) – Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Computer Science Engg./ Information Technology.

Age Limit: Not completed the 18 years of age.

PowerGrid Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification in respective trade. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through the registered email id. They will have to appear for verification of documents. NO TA/DA shall be paid for verification of documents.

How to apply for PowerGrid Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates should first register themselves in the official website of NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Executive Law/ ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents. Then they can apply for Apprenticeship in POWERGRID – careers.powergrid.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 31, 2022.

