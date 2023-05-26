Post Office Staff Car Driver vacancy: Deadline extended, check details

The Department of Posts has issued a fresh notification regarding the extension of deadline to apply for post of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade). As per the notification, a total of four Staff Car Drivers will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Initially, the last date of submission of form was one and half month from the date of issue of the Circular i.e 31.03.2023. However, the last date now has been extended upto June 30,2023.

Post Office Staff Car Driver vacancy:

Name of the post:

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)

Number of Posts:

4

Classification:

General Central Service (Group C) Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

Scale of Pay:

Level-2 (Rs 19,900 to Rs 63.200)

Age limit:

Not exceeding 56 years on the closing date for receipt of applications.

Educational Essential and other qualifications:

Essential:

Possession of a valid Driving License for motor cars;

Knowledge of motor mechanism (The candidate should able to remove minor defects in vehicle); Experience of driving a motor ear for at least 3 years, and

Pass in 10th standard

Desirable:

3 years’ service as Home Guard or Civil Volunteers.

Click here to read Post Office Staff Car Driver vacancy notification.