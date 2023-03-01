Post Office Recruitment 2023: Apply now to get job without exam, salary upto Rs 63,200

Post Office Recruitment 2023: Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens for the post of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) (General Central Service, Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) in Tamil Nadu Circle in the Pay Matrix of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 with admissible allowances.

The last date to submit applications is 31st March 2023 by 17:00 hours.

Name and the Number of Post Office Vacancy 2023:

Post Office Recruitment 2023 age limits:

The minimum age limit of the candidate is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 27 years. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational & other qualifications for direct recruits:

Possessing of a valid driving license for light & heavy motor vehicles. Knowledge of motor mechanisms (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle) Experience of driving light & heavy motor vehicles for at least three years. Pass in 10th standard from a recognized board or institute.

Desirable qualification:

Three years’ service as Home Guard or Civil Volunteer.

Applications in prescribed format completed in all respect should be sent to the Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No.37, Greams Road, Chennai 600 006 on or before 31-03-2023 by 1700 Hours, through Speed Post/Registered Post only.

Click here to read Post Office Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 notification.