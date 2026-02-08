PNB Recruitment 2026: Registration commences for 5,138 apprentice vacancies

Advertisement

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has officialy commenced the application process for the recruitment of a total of 5,138 apprentice positions under the Apprentices Act, 1961. According to the official notification, eligible candidates can apply via the official website of PNB -pnb.bank.in as online registration have started from today that is February 8, 2026, and will end on February 24, 2026.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026:

The selected candidates will receive apprenticeship training for one year across various Punjab National Bank branches nationwide. The one-year training will include 2 weeks’ Basic Training and 50 weeks’ On-the-Job Training.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institute. Applicants must also be proficient in the local language of the state or Union Territory they are applying for. They should be able to read, write, speak, and understand the local language.

Age Limit:

The candidates age should be between 20 to 28 years as of January 1, 2026. Reserved category candidates get age relaxation as per government regulations.

Application Fee

Male Candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 944. Meanwhile, the Female candidates from the same categories will have to pay Rs 708. The Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories candidate are required to pay a fee of Rs 236.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on

Online written examination

Local language test

Document verification

Medical examination

The online test will carry 100 marks and include questions on General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge.

The exact date of examination has not been revealed yet. However, it is expected to be conducted in the first week of March.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Stipend Details

Selected apprentices will receive a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 12,300 per month in the rural, semi-urban, and urban branches while those in metro branches will receive Rs 15,000 per month during the training period.