PNB recruitment 2026 for 545 LBO vacancies last date to apply today, know how to apply

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PNB recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has notified advertisement for the recruitment process of 2026-27 recruitment drive of 545 Local Bank Officer (LBO). The mode of application is online.

This recruitment drive is being conducted through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) registration portal.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job latest by today and must note that they can only apply for one state and mandatorily know the language of that selected state.

Candidates who already know about the recruitment but have not completed the form or submitted it yet should complete and submit it before the deadline if they don’t want to miss the opportunity.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have Bachelor degree in any discipline from recognised university.

Candidates having age 20 to 30 years as on July 1 can apply for this post.

The recruitment also consists of age relaxation for the reserved categories.

Candidates must have at least one year of post qualification experience in clerical or officer cadre of selected scheduled commercial bank or regional rural bank.

Must select the state of which they know the language.

State wise vacancy distribution:

Assam: 85

West Bengal: 80

Karnataka: 78

Gujarat: 77

Maharashtra: 67

Tamil Nadu: 51

Telangana: 41

Other vacancies are for the union territories and other states like North-Eastern region, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Selection process:

Online written examination

Application screening

Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

Personal interview

Application fee:

SC, ST and PwBD: Rs 59

General, OBC and EWS: Rs 1,180

Written Examination:

The examination will have 150 questions comprising of 150 marks.

The exam will have Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation and General, Banking and Economy Awareness.

Candidates must note that this examination will also have negative marking for the incorrect answers.

Candidates who pass the exam and language assessment and get their names in the shortlisted list will be called for interview under the prescribe conditions.

Before you submit the form make sure:

The details that you have filled such as personal details, educational qualifications, work experience, selected state and local language are correct.