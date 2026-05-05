PNB recruitment 2026: Apply for Specialist Officer posts, Registration ends today

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Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited online application for recruitment examination for the post of Specialist Officer on it’s official website. If you are interested in applying for the job vacancies then hurry as the bank will close the registration window today that is, May 5, 2026.

According to the official notification, a total of 30 officer posts in different engineering disciplines will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website from April 21 till May 5, 2026.

Applicants are advised to check eligibility criteria, selection process, and other important details before applying.

Important dates

Interested candidates should know the key dates.

Application date: April 21, 2026 till May 5, 2026

Candidates must complete the registration process before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues.

Vacancy details

PNB is recruiting for Specialist Officer posts in the following disciplines:

Officer (Civil Engineer): 21 posts

Officer (Electrical Engineer): 7 posts

Officer (Mechanical Engineer): 2 posts

A total of 30 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

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Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Applicants should have a degree in Civil, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university

Candidates must meet the age limit and experience requirements as mentioned in the official notification

Only candidates who fulfil all eligibility conditions will be considered for selection

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying. Direct link to read the detailed notification here.

Selection process

The selection process for PNB Officer recruitment 2026 may include:

Online written examination (if required)

Personal interview

Document verification

The bank will shortlist candidates based on eligibility and performance in the selection stages.

How to apply for

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official PNB website Click on the recruitment section Select the Officer recruitment 2026 link Register using basic details Fill the application form Upload required documents Submit the form and download confirmation