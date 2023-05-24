PNB recruitment 2023: Check notification for various posts including manager and officers
Are you interested in working for a nationalized bank in India? Recently, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has published a notification for the recruitment of Manager, Officer and Senior Manager. Those Candidates who have the required qualifications and are interested in the vacancy details are asked to Apply Online before 11th June, 2023.
Important Dates for the notification
Apply Online Starting Date: 24-05-2023
Apply Online Last Date: 11-06-2023
Fee Payment Starting Date: 24-05-2023
Fee Payment Ending Date: 11-06-2023
Exam Date: 2-07-2023
Application Fee
General/ OBC: Rs 1180
SC/ST/PWD: Rs 59
Mode of Payment: Online
Age Limit
|Designation
|Minimum Age
|Maximum Age
|Officer
|21 years
|30 years
|Manager: Economics/Data Scientist/cyber security
|25 years
|35 years
|Sr Manager: Data Scientist/cyber security
|27 years
|38 years
Age relaxation will be applicable according to the government rules.
Qualification
The candidates should possess required qualifications- Degree/ PG (Relevant Discipline), CA/ CMA/ CFA.
Post Code Name of the Post Grade/Scale No. of vacancies Scale of pay
|Name of the Post
|Grade/Scale
|No. of vacancies
|Scale of pay
|Officer-Credit
|JMGS I
|200
|36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
|Officer-Industry
|JMGS I
|08
|36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
|Officer-Civil Engineer
|JMGS I
|05
|36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
|Officer-Electrical Engineer
|JMGS I
|04
|36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
|Officer-Architect
|JMGS I
|01
|36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
|Officer-Economics
|JMGS I
|06
|36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840
|Manager-Economics
|MMGS II
|04
|48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
|Manager-Data Scientist
|MMGS II
|03
|48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
|Senior Manager-Data Scientist
|MMGS III
|02
|63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
|Manager-Cyber Security
|MMGS II
|04
|48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
|Senior Manager- Cyber Security
|MMGS III
|03
|63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
