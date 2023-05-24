PNB recruitment 2023: Check notification for various posts including manager and officers

Are you interested in working for a nationalized bank in India? Recently, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has published a notification for the recruitment of Manager, Officer and Senior Manager. Those Candidates who have the required qualifications and are interested in the vacancy details are asked to Apply Online before 11th June, 2023.

Important Dates for the notification

Apply Online Starting Date: 24-05-2023

Apply Online Last Date: 11-06-2023

Fee Payment Starting Date: 24-05-2023

Fee Payment Ending Date: 11-06-2023

Exam Date: 2-07-2023

Application Fee

General/ OBC: Rs 1180

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 59

Mode of Payment: Online

Age Limit

Designation Minimum Age Maximum Age Officer 21 years 30 years Manager: Economics/Data Scientist/cyber security 25 years 35 years Sr Manager: Data Scientist/cyber security 27 years 38 years

Age relaxation will be applicable according to the government rules.

Qualification

The candidates should possess required qualifications- Degree/ PG (Relevant Discipline), CA/ CMA/ CFA.

Post Code Name of the Post Grade/Scale No. of vacancies Scale of pay

Name of the Post Grade/Scale No. of vacancies Scale of pay Officer-Credit JMGS I 200 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 Officer-Industry JMGS I 08 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 Officer-Civil Engineer JMGS I 05 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 Officer-Electrical Engineer JMGS I 04 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 Officer-Architect JMGS I 01 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 Officer-Economics JMGS I 06 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 Manager-Economics MMGS II 04 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810 Manager-Data Scientist MMGS II 03 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810 Senior Manager-Data Scientist MMGS III 02 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230 Manager-Cyber Security MMGS II 04 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810 Senior Manager- Cyber Security MMGS III 03 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Click here to see the notification

Click here to apply online

Click here to see the official website