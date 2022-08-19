PNB Recruitment 2022: Online application for over 100 posts underway, apply now

PNB Recruitment 2022: Online application for over 100 posts underway, apply now

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of over 100 vacant posts. Managers and Officers will be recruited during this recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website of PNB- pnbindia.in latest by August 30.

PNB vacancy 2022 details:

Officer (Fire-safety): 23

Manager (Security): 80

TOTAL: 103

PNB Recruitment 2022 age limits:

Officer (Fire-safety): Min – 21 years, Max – 35 years

Manager (Security): Min – 21 years, Max – 35 years

Educational qualifications:

Officer (Fire-safety):

E. (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR

Four year Graduation Degree (B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Engineering from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Divisional officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur. OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers India/Institute of Fire Engineering-UK OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Sub-officer Course/ Station Officer Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

Manager (Security):

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC

Application fee:

SC/ST/PWBD category candidates: Rs. 59/- [Rs 50/- per candidate(only intimation charges) + [email protected]% Rs. 9/-]

All other candidates: Rs 1003/- [Rs. 850 per candidate + [email protected]% Rs. 153/-]

Selection procedure:

Officer (Fire-safety):

Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.

Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview or Written / Online Test followed by Interview

Manager (Security):

Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.