PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 5138 Apprentice Posts before 24 February 2026
Apply for PNB Bank Recruitment 2026! Check about eligibility, exam patterns, and online application details for apprenticeship positions.
PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has officially announced the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 under the Apprentices Act of 1961. This significant recruitment drive offers 5,138 apprenticeship training positions across various states and union territories in India.
The notification has been issued by the Human Resource Division at the Head Office of PNB, inviting eligible graduate candidates to apply online. Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the eligibility criteria, important dates, selection process, and exam pattern before submitting their applications. The application process will begin on 8th February 2026 and will continue till 24th February 2026. The candidate shall apply online through the PNB Bank website, pnb.bank.in.
Important Dates
- Online Application Start Date: 08 February 2026
- Last Date to Apply Online: 24 February 2026
- Online Exam (Tentative): First Week of March 2026
Eligibility Criteria
- Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University
- 20–28 years as of 01.01.2026 (age relaxation applicable)
- Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the respective state/UT
Application Fees
- GEN / OBC / EWS (Male): Rs 944
- GEN / OBC / EWS (Female): Rs 708
- SC / ST / PwBD: Rs 236
- Transgender: Rs 236
Stipend
Rural / Semi-Urban / Urban: Rs 12,300
Metro Branches: Rs 15,000
