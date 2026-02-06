PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 5138 Apprentice Posts before 24 February 2026

The notification has been issued by the Human Resource Division at the Head Office of PNB, inviting eligible graduate candidates to apply online. Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the eligibility criteria, important dates, selection process, and exam pattern before submitting their applications. The application process will begin on 8th February 2026 and will continue till 24th February 2026. The candidate shall apply online through the PNB Bank website, pnb.bank.in.