PGCIL Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 668 posts, Check here how to apply
Apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2026! Find out how to submit your online application for various available positions.
PGCIL Recruitment 2026: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has announced a recruitment notice for various positions, including Diploma Trainee and several other roles. There are a total of 668 vacancies available in this recruitment.
Eligible candidates can apply online starting from April 20 on the official website, powergrid.in. The available positions include Diploma Trainee (Electrical, Civil, Survey), Junior Officer Trainee (HR, Finance & Accounts), and Junior Technician Trainee (Survey). The job openings are located in different parts of the country, as specified in the notice.
Applications will only be accepted through online submission, and each candidate may only submit one application form. Selected candidates may be assigned to work in any location based on the organization’s needs.
Important dates
- Notice released: April 17, 2026
- Online application starts: April 20, 2026
- Last date to apply: May 11, 2026
- Age limit counted as on: May 11, 2026
Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 668
- Diploma Trainee — Electrical (DTE): 470
- Diploma Trainee — Civil (DTC): 110
- Diploma Trainee — Survey (DTS): 9
- Junior Officer Trainee — HR (JOT-HR): 19
- Junior Officer Trainee — F&A (JOT-F&A): 36
- Junior Technician Trainee — Survey (JTT-Survey): 13
Application Fees
For General / OBC (NCL) / EWS: ₹300/- (for DTE/DTC/DTS/JOT posts) or ₹200/- (for JTT Survey post)
For SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen: No fee (exempted)
Selection Process
- Written test or computer-based test
- Skill or trade test (if required)
- Medical examination before joining
- The test will have objective questions on technical knowledge and aptitude.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) at powergrid.in.