PGCIL Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 668 posts, Check here how to apply

PGCIL Recruitment 2026: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has announced a recruitment notice for various positions, including Diploma Trainee and several other roles. There are a total of 668 vacancies available in this recruitment.

PGCIL Recruitment 2026: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has announced a recruitment notice for various positions, including Diploma Trainee and several other roles. There are a total of 668 vacancies available in this recruitment.