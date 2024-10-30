PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 802 vacant posts before November 12, check details

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications for recruitment of 802 Diploma and Junior Officer Trainee posts. The recruitment drive is for the recruitment of fresh Engineer Graduates for Engineer Trainee positions in various disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) at Powergrid.in before November 12, 2024 which started on October 22, 2024.

More Details:

PGCIL Recruitment 2024, Important Dates:

Application Star date: October 22, 2024

Application End date: November 12, 2024

Vacancy Details:

Diploma Trainee (Electrical): 100

Diploma Trainee (Civil): 20

Junior Officer Trainee (HR): 40

Junior Officer Trainee (F&A): 25

Assistant Trainee (F&A): 610

Age Limit:

The candidate must be between 27 to 30 years of age.

PGCIL Recruitment 2024, Application Fee:

General/OBC/ EWS (Assitant Trainee): Rs 200

General/OBC/ EWS (Other Posts): Rs 300

SC/ST/PwBD/ Ex-SM/ Departmental candidates: Exempted from paying the application fee

Selection Process:

Applicants for the positions of Diploma Trainee, Junior Officer Trainee, and Assistant Trainee at POWER GRID Corporation of India Limited will be selected based on a written examination. A list of selected candidates will be published on the organization’s official website. Those who are shortlisted will need to undergo document verification and a medical examination before they can join PGCIL.

Written Exam (CBT Exam)

Computer Skill Test

Document Verification

Physical/Medical Test

Salary:

Diploma Trainee (Electrical): Rs. 25,000 per month Diploma Trainee (Civil): Rs. 25,000 per month Junior Officer Trainee (HR): Rs. 30,000 per month Junior Officer Trainee (F&A): Rs. 30,000 per month Assistant Trainee (F&A): Rs. 25,000 per month

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) at powergrid.in