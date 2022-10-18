Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.04 and Rs 94.61, respectively.
The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have also remained constant and are recorded at Rs 103.71 and Rs 95.25, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.92 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in various cities of India has remained constant for months now. The petrol price in the capital city New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and diesel was at Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in Chennai is recorded at Rs 102.73, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

