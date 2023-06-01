Paradip Port Authority recruitment 2023: Fresh notification issued, check details

Paradip Port Authority (PPA) intends to engage two General Duty Medical Officers on contractual basis. As per the notification, the interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before June 30, 2023.

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 75,000 per month.

Paradip Port Authority vacancy details:

Name and number of posts:

General Duty Medical Officer

Number of posts:

2

Educational qualification:

MBBS Degree from a recognized University.

Age limits:

The candidates should not be above 62 years of age.

Paradip Port Authority recruitment 2023 selection methodology:

The selection will be based on Interview.

How to apply:

Candidates fulfilling the criteria and agreeable to the terms and conditions, may apply in the enclosed proforma with two recent passport size phototgraphs and self certified photocopies of relevant certificates/ testimonials.

Application in sealed envelope super scribing “Application for engagement of General Medical Officers on Contractual basis” should reach the office of the secretary, Paradip Port Authorities, Po-Paradip Port, Dist- Jagatsinghpur, Odisha-754142 by June 30, 2023.

The engagements will be for two year and extendable further based in the performance and requirement of the Paradip Port Authority.

Click here to read the Paradip Port Authority recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.