Over 3,000 vacancies open for Police Constable Recruitment 2026, Apply now

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The Punjab Police has invited applications for the posts of Constable across the District Cadre and the Armed Police Cadre. According to the official notification, a total of 3,298 vacancies for the post will be filled across the District Cadre and the Armed Police Cadre.

Interested job aspirants can apply for the vacancies f they meet the eligibility criteria on the official website of Punjab Police – punjabpolice.gov.in. The last to apply for the Punjab Police Constable recruitment drive is March 30, 2026.

Vacancy Details

Out of the total 3,298 posts,

District Police Cadre-2,522 ( 825 posts reserved for women)

Armed Police Cadre – 776 (259 posts reserved for women)

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to be able to apply for the posts, candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. The applicant must have studied Punjabi at the matriculation level. For Ex-servicemen, the minimum required qualification is Class 10.

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The candidates should be aged between 18 and 28 years. Age relaxation is available for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and Ex-Servicemen, as per government rules.

Selection Process

The selection process for the Police Constable post includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), followed by Document Verification (DV).

How to apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official application link.

Register and Log in using your registration number and password.

Click on the application link for the respective cadre-wise post.

Fill in the application form to be successfully registered for the Police Constable post.

Pay the application fee.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee is Rs 550. however, the Ex-servicemen only need to pay a fee of Rs 500.