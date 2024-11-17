OSSTET recruitment 2024: Applications to open on Nov 19, Check details

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has began the application process of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) starting from November 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment process through the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in. The online application form submission will be open till December 1, 2024.

The candidates need to complete registration within approximately two weeks otherwise they will be unable to access the application form after the date. This is a crucial opportunity for aspiring teachers in Odisha who wish to pursue a career in secondary education. The OSSTET is a key examination for eligibility to work as a teacher in government schools across the state.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the official website regularly for detailed instructions on the application process, exam schedule, and other important updates. It is essential for candidates to ensure they meet all the eligibility criteria before applying. The examination will assess the candidates’ knowledge and teaching aptitude in various subjects.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website or contact the examination board.

How to apply for OSSTET recruitment 2024



Step-1: Visit the BSE website, www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Step-2: Provide your credentials and open the application form

Step-3: Fill up the application form

Step-4: Pay the mentioned application fee

Step-5:Review and click submit to finish the application process

Step-6: Download the application form and keep it for future reference