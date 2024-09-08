OSSSC Teacher recruitment 2024 for 2629 vacancies postponed

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has once again postponed the registration / re-registration and submission of online applications for the OSSSC teacher recruitment 2024 process.

The official advertisement no 1449/OSSSC and notice no 1450 was released for the teacher recruitment by OSSSC on 31st August, 2024. The notice has invited applications for 2629 District Cadre posts of different categories of teachers in Government Schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department.

The latest notice released by the department said, “All In continuation to the Commission’s Advertisement No. 1449/OSSSC dt.31.08.2024 & Notice No. 1450/OSSSC dated 31.08.2024 the registration/re-registration/submission of online application for filling up of 2629 District Cadre posts of different categories of teachers in Government Schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department is postponed until further notice.”

Earlier, the date the registration dates were changed for hiring teachers in government schools under the ST and SC programs. The registration window for the OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 was fixed to start on Septmeber 10, 2024. The last was set on October 5, 2024.

Eligible candidates can fill out the Odisha Teachers Recruitment Application Form 2024 on the official website of OSSSC i.e. osssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2629 vacancies.

Interested candidates are requested to keep visiting the official OSSSC site to get further updates.