OSSSC School Teacher Recruitment 2024: Official notification out for 2629 posts

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a official notification for 2629 vacant teacher posts for different categories of District Cadre posts in Government schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department of Odisha.

The Position includes TGT(Arts), TGT(Science-PCM), TGT(Science-CBZ), Sanskrit Teacher, Hindi Teacher, Physical Education Teacher (PET), Tribal Language Teacher and Sevak/Sevika. The OSSSC Teacher Apply Online link will be activate from 10th September 2024 to 10th October 2024.

The eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment process at their official website www.osssc.gov.in starting from September 10, 2024 till October 10, 2024.

Check the details including important dates, eligibility, selection process etc. through this article.

OSSSC School Teacher Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Online Registration starting date- 10th September 2024

Last date for online registration – 05th October 2024

Last date for Submission of online application – 10th October 2024

Date of Written Exam – To be notified

OSSSC School Teacher Vacancy 2024

OSSSC has released the total of 2629 Teacher vacancies in various category.

TGT Arts – 29 posts [UR-06 (W-04), ST-12 (W-03), SC-01 (W-00), SEBC-03 (W-00)]

TGT Science-CBZ – 33 posts [UR-10 (W-03), ST-10 (W-04), SC-04 (W-02), SEBC-00 (W-00)]

TGT PCM – 29 posts [UR-06 (W-03), ST-11 (W-04), SC-03 (W-00), SEBC-02 (W-00)]

Hindi Teacher – 83 posts [UR-22 (W-11), ST-21 (W-08), SC-12 (W-04), SEBC-04 (W-01)]

Sanskrit Teacher – 71 posts [UR-16 (W-07), ST-24 (W-07), SC-11 (W-03), SEBC-03 (W-00)]

Physical Education Teacher (PET) – 105 posts [UR-27 (W-10), ST-35 (W-11), SC-15 (W-05), SEBC-02 (W-00)]

Sevak/Sevika – 2043 posts [UR-844 (W-423), ST-284 (W-140), SC-204 (W-101), SEBC-32 (W-15)]

Tribal Language Teacher – 236 posts

OSSSC School Teacher Age Limit (01/01/2024)

Minimum Age – 21 years

Maximum Age – 38 years

Age relaxation of 05 years is available for SEBC, SC/ST, Women candidates. While the PwD Candidates can get up to 10 years age relaxation.

OSSSC Teacher Selection Process 2024

The candidates will be selected via written test, Skill Test (only for TLT), Document Verification.

OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 Salary Details

The selected candidates will be getting a salary as follows:

For TGTs, Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher: Level 09 as per matrix under ORSP Rules 2017 having pay range Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400/- per month.

For PET, Tribal Language Teacher, Sevak/Sevika: Level 6 as per matrix under ORSP Rules 2017 having pay range Rs.23,600 – Rs.74,800/- per month.