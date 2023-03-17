OSSSC recruitment 2023: PEO, Junior Assistant vacancies increased to 6862

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has revised the number of vacancies under the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 for the district cadre posts of Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO).

The number of vacancies has been increased to 6862 instead of 5396 posts of Junior Assistant (JA) and 2297 posts of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO).

Previously, the commission released a notification for recruitment to 3099 posts of Junior Assistant and 2297 posts of Panchayat Executive Officer in various district establishments under different departments.

Now, the OSSSC has released a new notification, that states the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has now sanctioned 1466 additional posts of Junior Assistants under various district establishments. However, the total number of vacancies for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer remains the same as 2297. The commissioner has also made some changes in the category of posts advertised for the post of PEO in Jajpur district.

“Now the final total number of vacancies of Junior Assistant is 4565 (3099+1466) which is published herewith for information of all concerned,” the OSSSC stated.

“All other terms and conditions of the detailed advertisement available in the web portal of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in remains unaltered. The last date of Submission of Online Application remains the same i.e., 27.03.2023,” the commission added.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting date of application: February 24, 2023

Last date of application: March 27, 2023

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Age limit

The candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification

Junior Assistant: candidates should have passed +3 pass in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with computer skills.

Panchayat Executive Officer: Candidates should have passed +2 (12th standard) pass in any discipline.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies vial online mode before the last date on www.osssc.gov.in. The commission reiterated that incomplete application/paper application/application received after the last date will be summarily rejected.

For more details: click on the Notification Here

