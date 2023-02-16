OSSSC recruitment 2023 notification out for PEO and Junior Assistant posts

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published a new notification for combined recruitment examination-2023 for the district cadre posts of Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO).

According to the official notification released by OSSSC, candidates can apply online for Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 for the district cadre posts of Junior Assistant (JA) and Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in various district establishments under different departments of Government of Odisha from February 24, 2023.

The link for registration/re-registration/submission of online application will open from February 24, 2023 will close on March 27, 2023.

Important Dates:

Starting Date: February 24, 2023.

Last date of application: March 27, 2023.

How to apply for OSSSC recruitment 2023

interested candidates are advised to apply online by logging in the OSSSC web portal. The applications will be received through online mode only.

The details of vacancies, scale of pay, age, eligibility and other terms and conditions will be available in the detailed advertisement. It will be published in the web portal of the Commission www.osssc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for updates.

Earlier, the filling up of 2318 vacant posts of PEOs was approved after receiving the vacancy position from all districts.

