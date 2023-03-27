OSSSC recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 6862 Peo, JA posts

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will be closing the online application link for the recruitment of 4565 posts of Junior Assistants and 2297 Panchayat Executive Officer under various district establishments today.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies vial online mode before the last date on www.osssc.gov.in. The deadline for the Submission of the online application is today which is 27.03.2023.

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting date of application: February 24, 2023

Last date of application: March 27, 2023

OSSSC recruitment 2023: Age limit

The candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification

Junior Assistant: Applicant should have passed +3 pass in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with computer skills.

Panchayat Executive Officer: Candidates should have passed +2 (12th standard) pass in any discipline.

How to apply for OSSSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in.

Click on Apply online link.

Register and log in.

Fill up the application form for Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout for future reference.

The commission reiterated that incomplete application/paper application/application received after the last date will be summarily rejected.

Notification Here

Application fee

No examination fee is payable for applying for the post.