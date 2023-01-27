OSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application opens today for nursing officer

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 7483 District Cadre Group-C posts of Nursing Officer-2023. Interested candidates can register and submit of online application for the mega recruitment drive from January 27, 2023, that is today. The last date for submission of the application is February 17, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Total posts-7483

Eligibility Criteria for OSSSC recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

The aspirant must have passed +2 in the 10+2 system or its equivalent with Diploma in GNM/BSc Nursing from any Medical College and Hospital of the State/any other institutions duly recognised and approved by Indian Nursing Council.

Age Limit

The applicant should be above the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per govt rules.

Salary Details

The selected candidates’ for Nursing Officer post will get a Scale of Pay and Pay matrix level 1 Pay Scale 29200-92300, Pay Matrix level-8, Cell-01.

Application Fee

No examination fee is payable for the post.

How to Apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates are required to register/re-register on the Commission’s website-www.osssc.gov.in and submit application form till 17.02.2023. The system will be automatically disabled and no application for this post will be made available thereafter.

For more details, read official notification HERE