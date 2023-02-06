OSSC Technical Recruitment 2023 is underway, apply soon

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a fresh notification inviting applications for the recruitment of several technical posts. The vacant posts available are under the directorate of ESI scheme Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A total of 189 Technical vacant posts are available. The eligible interested candidates can apply online at the official OSSC website on or before February 26, 2023.

OSSC Technical Recruitment 2023 details:

OSSC Recruitment 2023 important dates:

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 27, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: February 26, 2023

Name and number of vacant posts:

Staff Nurse (Female only): 80 posts

Pharmacist: 40 posts

Junior lab technician: 40 posts

X-Ray technician: 9 posts

Operation theatre assistant: 8 posts

ANM: 8 posts

ECG Technician: 4 posts

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse (Female only): +2 with GNM from any institution approved by INC

Pharmacist: +2 Science with Diploma in Pharmacy/ Bachelor in Pharmacy

Junior lab technician: +2 Science with Diploma in Medical laboratory

X-Ray technician: +2 Science with Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology

Operation theatre assistant: +2 Science with Diploma in Pharmacy/ Bachelor in Pharmacy

ANM: +2 with ANM course from any institution approved by INC

ECG Technician: +2 Science with Diploma in ECG Technology

OSSC Technical Recruitment 2023 salary:

Staff Nurse (Female only): Rs 29,200- Rs 92300.

Pharmacist: Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100.

Junior lab technician: Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100.

X-Ray Technician: Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100.

Operation theatre assistant: Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200.

ANM: Rs 21,700- Rs 69,100.

ECG Technician: Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Age limits:

Minimum Age limit: 21 years of age

Maximum Age limit: 38 years of age

Click here to read OSSC Technical Recruitment 2023 notification.