OSSC Teachers Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 6025 posts, Check Details

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced a notification for the recruitment of 6,025 Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teacher positions in Government Secondary Schools under the School and Mass Education Department of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can view the notification on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The application date and time will be announced by the commission soon, as stated in an official notice.

Candidates who are between 21 and 38 years of age as of 01.01.2024 are eligible to apply for the positions. Age relaxation will be provided to SC, ST, SEBC, women, PwD, and ex-servicemen as per the prevailing rules. The complete notice and information brochure will be released by OSSC shortly.

OSSC Teachers Recruitment 2024, LTR Vacancy Details:

TGT Arts: 1984 Posts

TGT Science (PCM): 1020 Posts

TGT Science (CBZ): 880 Posts

Hindi Teacher: 711 Posts

Classical (Sanskrit) Teacher: 729 Posts

Telugu Teacher: 6 Posts

Urdu Teacher: 14 Posts

Physical Education Teacher: 681 Posts

How to Apply for OSSC LTR Teachers Recruitment 2024?

Once the online application process is started, the candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves.

Visit the career page on the official website, ossc.gov.in Find the Notification: Please look for the OSSC LTR Recruitment 2024 notification on the homepage If eligible, click the online registration link to create an account by providing the required details. Log in and Fill out the application form. Upload documents, Pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout of the application form for future needs.

You will get more details after the official notification is released. For more related details Aspirants can check the official site of OSSC ossc.gov.in