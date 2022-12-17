OSSC specialist job: Fresh notification issued, check details

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a fresh notification and invited online applications to fill up several vacant posts.

To be part of the recruitment drive, the eligible candidates must register themselves between December 31 and January 28, 2023 while the submission of online application form will begin from December 31, 2022 and end on January 30, 2023.

Vacancy details:

Important dates:

Beginning of online registration: December 31, 2022

End of online registration: January 28, 2023

Beginning of submission of online application form: December 31, 2022

End of submission of online application form: January 30, 2023

Online mode only through the website www.ossc.gov.in. No physical copy/hard copy of the online application form needs to be submitted by the applicant.

Name and number of posts:

Artist: 1

Assistant Fodder Development Officer: 2

Assistant Programme Coordinator: 1

Inspector Legal Metrology: 26

Laboratory Assistant: 1

Senior Laboratory Assistant: 1

Senior Economic Investigator: 26

Accounts Assistant: 1

Announcer: 2

Junior Librarian under I&PR Department: 1

Junior Librarian under SD&TE Dept: 9

Market Intelligence Inspector: 15

Scribe: 2

Pay scale:

Artist: Level-9 Rs 35,400- Rs 1,12,400.

Assistant Fodder Development Officer: Level-9, Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400.

Assistant Programme Coordinator: Level-9, Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400.

Inspector Legal Metrology: Level-9, Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400.

Laboratory Assistant: Level-9, Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400.

Senior Laboratory Assistant: Level-9, Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400.

Senior Economic Investigator: Level-9, Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400.

Accounts Assistant: Level-7, Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100.

Announcer: Level-7, Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100.

Junior Librarian under I&PR Department: Level-4, Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200.

Junior Librarian under SD&TE Dept: Level-5, Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100.

Market Intelligence Inspector: Level-7, Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100.

Scribe: Level-4, Rs 19,900-Rs 63,200.

Educational qualification:

Artist: Degree in Fine Art from Utkal University of Culture or any other recognized University with basic knowledge in computer application (Photoshop, corel draw).

Assistant Fodder Development Officer: Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (B.Sc Agri.) from a recognized University.

Assistant Programme Coordinator: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized institution with at least 2 years experience in TV or Film Direction.

Inspector Legal Metrology: Graduate from a recognized University in science (with physics as one of the subjects) or Technology or Engineering or Diploma in Engineering from recognized institution with three years of professional experience.

Laboratory Assistant: Graduate from a recognized University in Science (with physics as one of the subjects) or Technology or engineering or diploma engineering from recognized institution with three year of professional experience.

Senior Laboratory Assistant: Bachelor in science from a recognized University.

Senior Economic Investigator: Bachelor’s Degree with honours or post-graduate degree in any of the following subjects: Economic/ Applied Economics/ Agriculture Economics/ Resource Economic/ Commerce/ Mathematics, Sociology with statistics as one of the subject or Geography with regional planning as one of the papers or statistics with econometrics/regional planning or business administration or computer science or information technology from a recognized University and must have adequate knowledge of Computer Applications.

Accounts Assistant: Graduation in Commerce with honours from a recognized University having basic knowledge in computer application.

Announcer: Graduation in arts from any recolonized University with basic knowledge in computer application. The candidate must also have fluency in Odia, Hindi and English.

Junior Librarian under I&PR Department: Graduation in any discipline with Degree in Library science from a recognized University and basis knowledge in computer application relating to library works.

Junior Librarian under SD&TE Dept: Bachelor’s Degre in Library Science from a recognized University securing first division.

Market Intelligence Inspector: Graduate in Humanities or Science or Commerce or an equivalent qualification from any recognised University with at least 40% marks & having any one of the subjects namely Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Commerce or Accounting at graduation level and must have adequate knowledge in Computer

Scribe: Degree in Fine art from Utkal University of Culture or any other recognised university.

Age limits:

A candidate must not be below 21 years of age and above 38 years of age. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates in the upper age limits.

Click here to read the OSSC specialist job notification.