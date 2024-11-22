OSSC Recruitment: Apply for 324 posts from November 27, check details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will begin the registration process for the OSSC CHSL Recruitment from November 27, 2024. According to the official notification, the application process will begin on November 27 and the last date to apply is December 26, 2024. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Check more details about the recruitment below:

OSSC Recruitment Details

Total Vacancy: 324 posts

Vacancies Reserved for Woman Candidates: 109 posts

UR Candidates: 188 posts

SEBC Candidates: 2 posts

SC Candidates: 60 posts

ST Candidates: 74 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Soil Conservation Extension Worker post should have completed +2 Science or a +2 Vocational course in an agriculture-related subject such as Crop Production (CP), Horticulture, or Repair and Maintenance of Power Driven Farm Machinery (PDFM) from a recognized board or institution.

Age Limit

the applicant’s age should be between 21 to 38 years as of January 1, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection will consist of three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Written Examination

Certificate Verification

Examination Fee

OSSC has not imposed any application fee on the candidates for this recruitment drive.

For more details, candidates can visit the official OSSC website.