OSSC Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 324 posts, check details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published an official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruitment for 2024. The registration process for OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 has commenced from today that is November 27, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
The application process will begin on November 27 and the last date to apply is December 26, 2024.
OSSC Recruitment 2024 Details
Total Vacancy: 324 posts
Vacancies Reserved for Woman Candidates: 109 posts
The category wise vacancy details are given below:
- UR Candidates: 188 posts
- SEBC Candidates: 2 posts
- SC Candidates: 60 posts
- ST Candidates: 74 posts
OSSC Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the Soil Conservation Extension Worker post must have completed +2 Science or a +2 Vocational course in an agriculture-related subject such as Crop Production (CP), Horticulture, or Repair and Maintenance of Power Driven Farm Machinery (PDFM) from a recognized board or institution.
Age Limit
The age limit is between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2024.
Selection Process
The selection will consist of three stages:
- Preliminary Examination
- Main Written Examination
- Certificate Verification
Application Fee
There is no examination fee for any category of candidates.
For more details, candidates can visit the official OSSC website.