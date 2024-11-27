OSSC Recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 324 posts, check details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published an official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruitment for 2024. The registration process for OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 has commenced from today that is November 27, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The application process will begin on November 27 and the last date to apply is December 26, 2024.

OSSC Recruitment 2024 Details

Total Vacancy: 324 posts

Vacancies Reserved for Woman Candidates: 109 posts

The category wise vacancy details are given below:

UR Candidates: 188 posts

SEBC Candidates: 2 posts

SC Candidates: 60 posts

ST Candidates: 74 posts

OSSC Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Soil Conservation Extension Worker post must have completed +2 Science or a +2 Vocational course in an agriculture-related subject such as Crop Production (CP), Horticulture, or Repair and Maintenance of Power Driven Farm Machinery (PDFM) from a recognized board or institution.

Age Limit

The age limit is between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2024.

Selection Process

The selection will consist of three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Written Examination

Certificate Verification

Application Fee

There is no examination fee for any category of candidates.

For more details, candidates can visit the official OSSC website.