OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy open for 189 Technical posts, Apply online
Candidates willing to apply for OSSC Recruitment 2023 can apply online at the official website. Online registration commences from January 27
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a fresh notification inviting applications for the recruitment of several technical posts. The vacant posts available are under the directorate of ESI scheme Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A total of 189 Technical vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online at the official OSSC website. It has been clearly mentioned in the notification that no other mode of application submission will be taken into consideration. The last date for the submission of online applications is February 26, 2023. For further details, check below:
OSSC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- Staff Nurse (Female only): 80 posts
- Pharmacist: 40 posts
- Junior lab technician: 40 posts
- X-Ray technician: 9 posts
- Operation theatre assistant: 8 posts
- ANM: 8 posts
- ECG Technician: 4 posts
OSSC Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: January 27, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: February 26, 2023
OSSC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification
- Staff Nurse (Female only): +2 with GNM from any institution approved by INC
- Pharmacist: +2 Science with Diploma in Pharmacy/ Bachelor in Pharmacy
- Junior lab technician: +2 Science with Diploma in Medical laboratory
- X-Ray technician: +2 Science with Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology
- Operation theatre assistant: +2 Science with Diploma in Pharmacy/ Bachelor in Pharmacy
- ANM: +2 with ANM course from any institution approved by INC
- ECG Technician: +2 Science with Diploma in ECG Technology
OSSC Recruitment 2023 Age limit
- Minimum Age limit: 21 years of age
- Maximum Age limit: 38 years of age
View the official notification here:
To view the entire notification, click here