OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy open for 189 Technical posts, Apply online

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a fresh notification inviting applications for the recruitment of several technical posts. The vacant posts available are under the directorate of ESI scheme Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A total of 189 Technical vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online at the official OSSC website. It has been clearly mentioned in the notification that no other mode of application submission will be taken into consideration. The last date for the submission of online applications is February 26, 2023. For further details, check below:

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Staff Nurse (Female only): 80 posts

Pharmacist: 40 posts

Junior lab technician: 40 posts

X-Ray technician: 9 posts

Operation theatre assistant: 8 posts

ANM: 8 posts

ECG Technician: 4 posts

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: January 27, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: February 26, 2023

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Staff Nurse (Female only): +2 with GNM from any institution approved by INC

Pharmacist: +2 Science with Diploma in Pharmacy/ Bachelor in Pharmacy

Junior lab technician: +2 Science with Diploma in Medical laboratory

X-Ray technician: +2 Science with Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology

Operation theatre assistant: +2 Science with Diploma in Pharmacy/ Bachelor in Pharmacy

ANM: +2 with ANM course from any institution approved by INC

ECG Technician: +2 Science with Diploma in ECG Technology

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Age limit

Minimum Age limit: 21 years of age

Maximum Age limit: 38 years of age

View the official notification here:

To view the entire notification, click here