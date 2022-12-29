OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for accountant posts, earn up to Rs. 1,12,400

Candidates willing to apply for OSSC Recruitment 2023 can check the official notification and apply online before January 25, 2023.

Recruitment
ossc recruitment 2023

Odisha Staff Selection Committee (OSSC) is inviting applications for the vacant accountant posts under Government of India’s Housing and Urban Development Department. A total of 65 vacant posts are available. The official notification for the same has been released. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility. The mode of submission of applications is online. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 25, 2023. For further important details check below:

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Important dates

  • Starting date for online registration: December 26, 2022
  • Closing date for online registration: January 23, 2023
  • Last date for the submission of online application: January 25, 2023

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Educational qualification and age limit

  • Candidate applying should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
  • The candidate applying should be more than 21 years of age and less than 38 years of age.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 Pay scale

  • Selected candidates will receive a pay between Rs. 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

How to Apply?

  • In order to apply, candidates need to visit the official OSSC website at ossc.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on ‘Apply online.’
  • Click on the link that reads ‘Accountant (ACC).’
  • Get yourself registered
  • Fill up the application form with all necessary details
  • Click submit

Check the official notification here

To view the rest of the notification, Click here

