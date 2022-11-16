OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for Group B planning assistant posts, Check details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued its latest notification for the recruitment of planning assistants under the H&UD department of Director of Municipal Administration. The registration process will commence from today that is November 16, 2022 until December 15, 2022. A total of 15 vacancies are available. Interested candidates can register from the official website (www.ossc.gov.in).

Check all important details here:

OSSC Planning Assistant Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts available- 15

UR- 8 posts

SEBC- 2 posts

SC- 2 posts

ST- 3 posts

OSSC Planning Assistant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Required Educational Qualification

Interested candidates must have a Diploma in Architecture from a Government recognized institution.

They must have practical knowledge of GIS application with CADD or any Drafting and Designing Computer Software.

Age Limit

To be able to apply for the posts, the candidate must have attained 21 years of age and should not have exceeded 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit, however, can be relaxed according to rules.

Pay Scale

Level 9 Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400

Examination Pattern

The examination shall be held in two stages. The first one being a written examination, followed by a certificate verification.

How to Apply for OSSC Planning Assistant Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates can register themselves by clicking on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page of the official website -https://www.ossc.gov.in/Public/OSSC/Default.aspx.

Step-by-step procedure for registration can be viewed by clicking on “Instruction to fill up Online Application Form”.

Fore more information: Click here