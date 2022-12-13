OSSC Recruitment 2022: Job vacancy for over 100 specialist posts, Check details

OSSC (Odisha Staff Selection Commission) has released a detailed notification to fill up vacancies for several posts. Applications are invited for the recruitment for Group-B combined Post Graduate level specialists posts under different departments of Government of India. A total of 123 vacancies are available. The mode of registration and application submission is online. Candidates willing to apply are to submit their applications online on or before January19, 2023 via the official OSSC website (www.ossc.gov.in). For further details, check below:

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacant posts:



Total: 123 posts

Teacher Educator – 120 posts

District Culture Officer – 3 posts

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Important dates:

Opening date for submission of online applications: December 20, 2022

Closing date for submission of online applications: January 19, 2022

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility:



Candidates applying should hold a MA degree or M.Sc. degree in relevant subjects.

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Selection process:

The candidates who apply for the posts will be evaluated and selected based on the following

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Certificate verification.

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale:

Candidates who get selected will be paid based on level 9 of 7th Pay Commission, ranging between Rs. 35,400-1,12,400

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Age limit:

Minimum age to be eligible to apply online: 21 years

Maximum age to be eligible to apply online: 38 years

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates are suggested to go through the detailed notification first.

They can then click on ‘Apply Online’ at the OSSC official website.

Official notification:

For more details, Click here.