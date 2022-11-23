OSSC publishes detailed notification for recruitment of 7540 Teachers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a new recruitment notification, inviting applications to fill up teacher vacancies in several subjects. OSSC aims to fill a total 7540 vacant teacher posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Job aspirants can apply via online mode only through the website www.ossc.gov.in. The online application process will begin from December 11, 2022 and will end on January 9, 2022.

OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of application: December 11, 2022

Last date of application: January 9, 2022

The preliminary exam will likely be in Feb 23.

Vacancy Details

TGT Arts -1970

TGT PCM – 1419

TGT CBZ – 1205

Hindi teacher – 1352

Sanskrit teacher – 723

Physical Education teacher – 841

Telugu Teacher – 6

Urdu teacher – 24

OSSC Teacher Salary Details

TGT, PCM, CBZ- Rs 35,400 per month Level-9

Hindi teacher, Telugu teacher, Sanskrit teacher, Urdu teacher – Rs 35,400 per month Level-9

Physical Education teacher – Rs 29,200- Per month, Level-8

Eligibility Details

The candidate must have passed the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) You can check the official notification at www.ossc.gov.in to know the details eligibility criteria for each post.

OSSC Teacher Recruitment: Age limit

To be eligible for the post a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on 1st January 2022.