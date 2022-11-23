OSSC publishes detailed notification for recruitment of 7540 Teachers
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a new recruitment notification to fill up a total 7540 teacher posts in govt schools.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a new recruitment notification, inviting applications to fill up teacher vacancies in several subjects. OSSC aims to fill a total 7540 vacant teacher posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.
Job aspirants can apply via online mode only through the website www.ossc.gov.in. The online application process will begin from December 11, 2022 and will end on January 9, 2022.
OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
Starting date of application: December 11, 2022
Last date of application: January 9, 2022
The preliminary exam will likely be in Feb 23.
Vacancy Details
- TGT Arts -1970
- TGT PCM – 1419
- TGT CBZ – 1205
- Hindi teacher – 1352
- Sanskrit teacher – 723
- Physical Education teacher – 841
- Telugu Teacher – 6
- Urdu teacher – 24
OSSC Teacher Salary Details
- TGT, PCM, CBZ- Rs 35,400 per month Level-9
- Hindi teacher, Telugu teacher, Sanskrit teacher, Urdu teacher – Rs 35,400 per month Level-9
- Physical Education teacher – Rs 29,200- Per month, Level-8
Eligibility Details
The candidate must have passed the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) You can check the official notification at www.ossc.gov.in to know the details eligibility criteria for each post.
OSSC Teacher Recruitment: Age limit
To be eligible for the post a candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on 1st January 2022.