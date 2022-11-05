OSSC recruitment 2022: Notification out for 1225 vacancies, Check application details

Golden chance for job aspirants to get a group b or c cadre job in OSSC. Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2022 (CTSRE) and ‘Combined Graduate Level’ for various Group B and Group C State Cadre Posts which are available in different offices under Government of Odisha.

The commission aims to fill up a total of 2,168 vacancies in various departments. Interested and eligible job aspirants can apply for these posts on or before 10 December 2022. The process to submission of online application will commence from 11th November 2022.

In a bid to apply for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have 03 years Diploma/Degree in concerned trades for the posts declared on the official website.

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Important Date

commencement of online application: November 11, 2022

Last date of online application: December 10, 2022

OSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1,008 posts

Assistant Training Officer: 217 posts

Assistant CT and GST officer: 107 posts

Auditor in various directorates: 220 posts

Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 posts

Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 48 posts

Inspector of Cooperative Societies under various directorates: 72 posts

Inspector of Supplies: 110 posts

Junior Correctional Officer: 20 posts

Junior Employment Officer: 26 posts

Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer: 9 posts

Junior Assistant in various offices, directorates: 193 posts

Junior Clerk: 51 posts.

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC JE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer (Civil) (EIC Public Health)- The applicant should have a Diploma in Civil Engineering. You can get more details on the educational qualification and eligibility criteria of candidates by checking the notification.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidates should be between 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation available for reserved category candidates.

How To Apply for OSSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates who meets the eligibility criteria can apply online for these posts from 11th November 2022 till 10th December 2022 at official site of OSSC that is ossc.gov.in

Click here for official notification