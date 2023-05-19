Orissa High Court scraps OPSC ASO Merit list; New list within 2 months

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday has scrapped the merit list published by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the recruitment examination conducted for 796 Assistant Section Officers. The court has further ordered the commission to publish a fresh merit list on the basis of marks obtained by candidates within two months.

OPSC conducted the ASO recruitment exam for a total of 796 Group-B posts on August 27, 2022. The Merit list was released on November 7, 2022. However, it was withheld following allegations of irregularities in the examination.

While hearing petitions regarding irregularities in the examination, the court ordered the publication of a fresh merit list on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written examination, within two months.

Nearly four lakh candidates appeared for the recruitment exam.

