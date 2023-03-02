Orissa High Court recruitment for Group C Junior Stenographer posts

The Orissa High Court has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Stenographer in Group-C category. A total of 35 post of Junior Stenographer will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the recruitment drive on the official website- https://orissahighcourt.nic.in. The submission of online applications has commenced on March 1, 2023 will continue till March 20, 2023.

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total- 35 posts

UR- 10 posts

SEBC- 5 posts

ST- 12 posts

SC- 8 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Orissa High Court recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

A candidate applying for the Junior Stenographer post must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University. He/she should have a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in shorthand and 40 words per minute in type writing along with adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Age Limit

A age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age and below 32 years of age on the 1st day of August, 2023 i.e. he/she must have been born before 1st August 2002 and on or after 2nd August 1991.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will be appointed at a scale of pay of Rs 25,500 — 81,100/- in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Application Fee

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only through online. SC/ST candidates and Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of examination fee.

For more details, read official advertisement HERE