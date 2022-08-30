Orissa High Court recruitment 2022: Application invited for consultant posts, Salary up to Rs 1 lakh

Orissa High Court has published an advertisement for recruitment to the post of consultant (law) and consultant (history) for the center for judicial archives of odisha, cuttack, for in-service professors on a deputation basis and retired professors in respective disciplines.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies as per instructions on or before September 15, 2022, by 5 pm.

Vacancy Details

Consultant (Law)- 1 post

Consultant (History)- 1 post

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last date of application: September 15, 2022, by 5 pm.

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should have done PG in Law and have Experience of teaching in Law for at least 10 years in any recognized College or University.

Added Advantage:-

PhD degree with thesis in Indian constitutional/legal history.

History as one of the subjects in the graduation level.

Specialization in Indian constitutional/legal history, and/or expertise in deciphering Persian manuscripts and/or Odia Karani scripts.

Orissa High Court Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidates who are applying for the posts should not be below 45 years and beyond 68 years of age+

Remuneration

The pay in case of in-service candidates will be considered as per the Pay and Allowances along with other perks and privileges attached to the said posts.

The remuneration in case of Retired candidates will be considered by adopting the principle of ‘pay minus pension’ or Rs 1,00,000 only per month whichever is less.

How to apply for Orissa High Court Recruitment 2022

Application along with relevant documents must be sealed in an envelope superscribing “APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT AS CONSULTANT, LAW” or “APPLICATION FOR ENGAGEMENT AS CONSULTANT, HISTORY” as the case may be, to the undersigned by speed post to the registrar or by Email id at @[email protected] The last date of application is September 15, 2022.

Click here for official Orissa High Court Recruitments 2022