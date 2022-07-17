Orissa High Court Junior Stenographer Recruitment 2022 notification released, check details

Online applications are invited from the eligible candidates from 18.07.2022 to 12.08.2022 till 11.59 P.M. for recruitment of 22 (Twenty Two) posts of Junior Stenographer in Group-‘C’ in the scale of pay of Rs 25,50O – Rs 81,100/- in level-7 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

The recruitment shall be conducted in accordance with the provisions of ‘The High Court of Orissa (Appointment of Staff and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019 and The High Court of Orissa (Appointment of Staffs and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Rules, 2021 &,2022.

Vacancy Position:

Unreserved: 5

SEBC: 4 (Women-01)

Schedule Caste: 5 (Women-02)

Schedule Tribe: 8 (Women-03)

Total: 22 (Women-O6)

Age limits:

A candidate must be above 21 years of age and below 32 years of age on the 1st date of August, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised University with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in short hand and 40 words per minute in type writing/ transcription on computer. He/ she should have adequate knowledge in Computer Application.

Examination Fee:

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non- adjustable fee of Rs. 5O0/- (Rupees five hundred) only through online by using debit card/credit card/net banking system. Candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Persons with Disability are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Closing date: