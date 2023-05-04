Ordnance Recruitment 2023 deadline to apply for 100 posts is ending very shortly

Alert for fro the job seekers. You have a last opportunity to apply for 100 vacant posts. The online application which had started by the Ordnance Factory, Itarsi for the recruitment of tenure based CPW (Chemical Process Worker) is ending very shortly.

As per the notification issued by the , the deadline to apply for the CPW (Chemical Process Worker) post is ending tomorrow (May 5).

Ordnance vacancy 2023 Details:

Name and number of posts

CPW (Chemical Process Worker): 100 posts

Important dates:

Last date to apply: May 5, 2023

Ordnance Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The educational qualification for the Tenure based CPW position are that the applicant should be either an Ex-Apprentice of AOCP Trade who has completed training or has experience in manufacturing and handling explosive materials in military settings.

Alternatively, the applicant can be an Ex-trade apprentice of AOCP trade who has undergone training in the Ordnance Factories of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board and has a valid NAC / NTC Certificate issued by NCTVT (now NCVT).

Age Limit:

The candidates must be between 18 and 30 years as on 01/04/2023. However, there will be age relaxation for the OBC-NCL, SC/ ST & Ex-Serviceman candidates.

How to apply for Ordnance Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Ordnance Recruitment for Chemical Process Worker by following the below steps:

Applicants are required to download the application form from the official website.

Along with the application form, candidates must submit all the necessary documents.

An extra photograph self-attested on the back of the photograph is also required.

The completed application form, necessary documents, and the self-attested photograph should be forwarded to the following address:

Application Fees:

Candidate apply free of cost.

The General Manager,

Ordnance Factory, Itarsi,

District: Narmdapuram,

Madhya Pradesh, Pin -461 122.

Click here to read and know more about the Ordnance vacancy 2023.