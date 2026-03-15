Ordnance Factory Kanpur Recruitment 2026: Apply for 151 Tenure based ITI Posts

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Ordnance Factory Kanpur has invited applications for 151 tenure-based ITI posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through offline mode till 08 April 2026 at aweil.in/notice. The applicants can download the application form offline and filled it and send the duly filled application form to the Chief General Manager, Ordnance Factory Kanpur. The last date to apply offline is till 08 April 2026.

Ordnance Factory Kanpur Recruitment 2026

Vacancy Details

The Ordnance Factory Kanpur is a unit of Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd. under the Ministry of Defence. The 151 vacancies are available for Machinist, Examiner(Engg), Electrician/Wireman, Fitter, Welder and other trades.

Eligibility

Eligible candidates with Matriculation plus NTC/NAC from NCVT in relevant trades. The candidates age should be between 18 and 35 years.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on NCTVT/NCVT marks, Trade/Practical Test, and Document Verification in order of merit.

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Contract period

Selected ITI personnel will be appointed in the post for an initial period of 1 year, extendable up to 4 years based on factory requirement and individual performance.

with consolidated monthly pay based on Basic Pay 18,000 (7th CPC Level-1) plus DA, along with HRA (if quarters not provided), EPF and other admissible benefits as per scheme.

Salary Details

The appointed individuals will get a consolidated monthly salary based on Basic Pay Rs 18,000 (Level‑1 as per 7th CPC) plus Dearness Allowance, along with HRA (if quarters not provided), EPF and other admissible benefits as per scheme.

The salary is subjected to 3% annual increase subject to satisfactory performance.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Meanwhile, the SC/ST, Ex‑Servicemen and PwD candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The application fee can be paid via Demand Draft in favour of ORDNANCE FACTORY KANPUR.

Also Read: AAI Recruitment 2026 Out: Apply Online for 133 Posts before 22nd March, details inside