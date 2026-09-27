OPTCL recruitment 2026: Apply online for 100 Diploma, Graduate and ITI Apprentice posts

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Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) is conducting fresh recruitment drive to recruit suitable candidates for the engagement of 100 Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Trade Apprentices for a one-year apprenticeship. The recruitment drive is being conducted under the Advertisement No. OPTCL-14013/9/2026-T AND D – Part (1) – 14389, dated 29 August 2026.

Eligible applicants can submit their applications through online mode at optcl.co.in till 1 October 2026. The application process commenced from 2nd September 2026. Note that the applicants need to first register on the NATS/NAPS portal.

Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: 12:00 AM, 2 September 2026 (Wednesday)

Closing Date of Online Application : 11:59 PM, 1 October 2026 (Thursday)

Vacancy Details

A total of 100 apprentice seats are on offer across four apprenticeship types and eleven disciplines.

Educational Qualification

Degree Electrical: BE/B.Tech in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent

Degree IT: BE/B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology or equivalent

Degree Telecom: BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or equivalent

Diploma Electrical: Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent

Diploma Civil: Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent

Diploma Telecom: Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent

Human Resources (Non-Engineering): bMBA (HR) / MSW / PG Degree in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relations or equivalent

Finance (Non-Engineering): M.Com (Finance/Accounts) from a recognised University/Institution, or B.Com with Intermediate in CMA from ICAI, or equivalent

Law (Non-Engineering): LLM / LLB or equivalent

ITI Electrician: ITI in Electrician Trade or equivalent

ITI Electronic Mechanic: ITI in Electronics Mechanic Trade or equivalent

Age Limit

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The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 1 August 2026. No maximum age limit is specified in the notification.

Stipend details

Degree Engineering Apprentice: Rs 12,300

Degree Non-Engineering Apprentice : Rs 12,300

Diploma Technician Apprentice: Rs 10,900

ITI Trade Apprentice: Rs 9,600

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of academic merit, written test, or interview, as required for the respective discipline.

How to apply for OPTCL recruitment 2026

Register on NATS/NAPS portal:

The applicants belonging to Degree Engineering (Electrical, IT, Telecom), Diploma (Electrical, Telecom, Civil), and Degree Non-Engineering (HR, Finance, Law) should register on the NATS 2.0 portal at nats.education.gov.in. Meanwhile, the ITI Trade apprentices can register on the NAPS portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Visit www.optcl.co.in then click on the “HRD Section”

Got to Training & Development option

Click on the Advertisement for Engagement of Apprentices 2026 and Apply Online link

Fill in the application form as per instructions

Submit application