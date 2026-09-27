OPTCL recruitment 2026: Apply online for 100 Diploma, Graduate and ITI Apprentice posts
Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) is conducting fresh recruitment drive to recruit suitable candidates for the engagement of 100 posts.
Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) is conducting fresh recruitment drive to recruit suitable candidates for the engagement of 100 Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Trade Apprentices for a one-year apprenticeship. The recruitment drive is being conducted under the Advertisement No. OPTCL-14013/9/2026-T AND D – Part (1) – 14389, dated 29 August 2026.
Eligible applicants can submit their applications through online mode at optcl.co.in till 1 October 2026. The application process commenced from 2nd September 2026. Note that the applicants need to first register on the NATS/NAPS portal.
Important Dates
- Opening Date of Online Application: 12:00 AM, 2 September 2026 (Wednesday)
- Closing Date of Online Application : 11:59 PM, 1 October 2026 (Thursday)
Vacancy Details
A total of 100 apprentice seats are on offer across four apprenticeship types and eleven disciplines.
Educational Qualification
- Degree Electrical: BE/B.Tech in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent
- Degree IT: BE/B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology or equivalent
- Degree Telecom: BE/B.Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering or equivalent
- Diploma Electrical: Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
- Diploma Civil: Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent
- Diploma Telecom: Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent
- Human Resources (Non-Engineering): bMBA (HR) / MSW / PG Degree in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relations or equivalent
- Finance (Non-Engineering): M.Com (Finance/Accounts) from a recognised University/Institution, or B.Com with Intermediate in CMA from ICAI, or equivalent
- Law (Non-Engineering): LLM / LLB or equivalent
- ITI Electrician: ITI in Electrician Trade or equivalent
- ITI Electronic Mechanic: ITI in Electronics Mechanic Trade or equivalent
Age Limit
The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 1 August 2026. No maximum age limit is specified in the notification.
Stipend details
- Degree Engineering Apprentice: Rs 12,300
- Degree Non-Engineering Apprentice : Rs 12,300
- Diploma Technician Apprentice: Rs 10,900
- ITI Trade Apprentice: Rs 9,600
Selection Process
The candidates will be selected for the post on the basis of academic merit, written test, or interview, as required for the respective discipline.
How to apply for OPTCL recruitment 2026
Register on NATS/NAPS portal:
The applicants belonging to Degree Engineering (Electrical, IT, Telecom), Diploma (Electrical, Telecom, Civil), and Degree Non-Engineering (HR, Finance, Law) should register on the NATS 2.0 portal at nats.education.gov.in. Meanwhile, the ITI Trade apprentices can register on the NAPS portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
- Visit www.optcl.co.in then click on the “HRD Section”
- Got to Training & Development option
- Click on the Advertisement for Engagement of Apprentices 2026 and Apply Online link
- Fill in the application form as per instructions
- Submit application