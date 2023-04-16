OPTCL recruitment 2023: Fresh notification issued, check details

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of Management Trainee (Electrical) posts.

From 17.04.2023 onwards, interested and eligible candidates have to register themselves online, irrespective of the applications made earlier for any other post/recruitment process in OPTCL, at OPTCL website www.optcl.co.in with details of their GATE 2023 registration number and other required information.

Last date of the online application and Application Fee submission is 1 6 . 0 5 . 2 0 2 3.

OPTCL recruitment 2023 details:

Management Trainee (Electrical):

50

Upper Age Limit:

Must be 21 years but not above 32 years as on 01.04.2023

Essential Qualification:

Degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Application fee:

Unreserved / SEBC Category: Rs. 1180/- (Rs 1000/- plus applicable GST of Rs 180/-)

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs. 590/-(Rs 500/- plus applicable GST of Rs 90/-)

SELECTION PROCESS:

The Selection Process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the Electrical Engineering discipline paper of GATE 2023 & Personal Interview.

Candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Personal Interview based on their marks out of 100 in GATE 2023.

Shortlisted candidates shall be able to download their interview call letter through the candidate login.

Candidates shortlisted for the Personal Interview shall be required to bring the documents as mentioned in their interview call letter.

The offer of appointment shall be issued to the selected candidates on the basis of merit. However the final appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their medical fitness as per the prescribed standard.

On selection, candidates can be posted at any of the existing / future units of OPTCL throughout Odisha and outside.

COMPENSATION PACKAGE:

The Corporation offers a competitive pay package. During the training period they shall be paid a stipend of Rs. 50,000/-. Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Pay Matrix:-Rs. 56,100- Rs. 1,77,500 (Level EE-2) with Initial Basic Pay of Rs.56,100/- after completion of the oneyear training period.

On successful completion of training, the candidates will be absorbed as Assistant Manager (Electrical ) in level EE-2 in the pay scale – Pay Matrix:-Rs. 56,100- Rs. 1,77,500/.

Besides the above Initial Basic Pay, DA, HRA or company accommodation, Medical Allowance, Conveyance allowance, Medical Insurance, group insurance, LTC, Gratuity, National Pension System(NPS) and various loans & advances shall be paid as per applicable rules of the Corporation in force from time to time. The CTC per annum for the post of Assistant Manager would be around Rs. 12 lacs (approximately).

Important dates:

Commencement of Online Submission of Application to OPTCL and online payment of application fee: 17.04.2023.

Last date of receipt of online application and online payment of application fee: 16.05.2023

For any queries regarding this recruitment you can send email to recruitment@optcl.co.in. Candidates are required to add this email-id to their address book in order to avoid any email communication gap.