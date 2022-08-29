OPTCL recruitment 2022 application deadline ending soon, apply now

It is an important alert for the job seekers who have not applied online for 30 vacant posts being recruited by the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL). The online application for the recruitment of Management Trainee (Electrical) posts by the transmission utility unit is ending very soon.

According to the notification issued by the OPTCL, the deadline to apply for 30 posts is ending tomorrow (August 30). They can apply online on optcl.co.in.

OPTCL vacancy 2022 details

Important dates:

Commencement of Online Submission of Application to OPTCL and online payment of application fee: 01.08.2022

Last Date of receipt of online application and online payment of application fee: 30.08.2022 (23:59 Hrs)

OPTCL post name and number

Name of posts: Management Trainee (Electrical)

Total vacancy: 30

Unreserved: 16

SEBC: 9

SC: 5

OPTCL recruitment 2022 age limit:

The applicants should not be below 21 years and above 32 years as on August 1, 2022.

OPTCL vacancy 2022 educational qualification:

The applicant must have ad degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Application fee for OPTCL Management Trainee recruitment 2022:

The candidates coming under the Unreserved / SEBC Category will have to pay Rs 1,180 while others like SC/ST/PwBD applicants will have to pay Rs 590.

Salary of OPTCL Management Trainee:

The Corporation offers a competative pay package. During the training period they shall be paid a stipend of Rs. 50,000/-.

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Pay Matrix:- Rs. 56,100- Rs. 1,77,500 (Level EE-2) with Initial Basic Pay of Rs.56,100/- after completion of the one-year training period.

On successful completion of training, the candidates will be absorbed as Assistant Manager (Electrical ) in level EE-2 in the pay scale – Pay Matrix:-Rs. 56,100- Rs. 1,77,500/.

How to apply for OPTCL Management Trainee vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through OPTCL Official Website i.e. optcl.co.in.

Click here to visit OPTCL Management Trainee recruitment 2022 notification.

Click here to apply online for the OPTCL Management Trainee job.