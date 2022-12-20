OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment: Fresh notification issued, check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Group-A of Odisha Veterinary Service under the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department

Prospective candidates can apply on the official website of OPSC. The link for registration shall be available for recruitment to 659 posts from December 30, 2022

Age limits:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on the 1 st day of January 2022 i.e, he/she must have been born not earlier than 2 nd January 1984 and not later than 1 st January 2001.

Educational qualification:

Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry or its equivalent degree from any recognized University/ College/ Institution in India or abroad.

Possesses required conversion certificates recognized by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) in case of candidate having Degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries.

Possesses valid registration certificates under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970 (Section 21)

Examination fee:

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted.

Method of section:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon shall be made on the basis of written examination.

The total marks for the written examination shall be 800.

There shall be two papers i.e., Paper-I & Paper-II, each consisting of 200 questions and carrying 400 marks.

The duration of each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The questions shall be of MCQ (Objective-type) pattern.

How to apply:

Candidates must apply online on the official website of OPSC.

Pay scale:

Rs 56,100.

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment notification.